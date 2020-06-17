Man and woman killed in road traffic collision in Meath

A man and a woman have been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Meath on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred on the N51 Slane Road, near Navan, during the afternoon.

A Garda spokesman said the two fatalities were aged in their early twenties.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and they are particularly keen to speak to drivers with dashcam footage.