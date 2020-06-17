Man and woman killed in road traffic collision in Co Meath

A man and a woman have been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The collision, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred at about 1.10pm at Dunmoe, Navan.

Gardaí, ambulance services and the fire brigade attended the scene. However, the male driver (23) and female passenger (21) of the car were both killed.

Both their bodies have been removed from the scene and taken to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where postmortems will take place on Thursday morning.

The driver (31) of the lorry was uninjured. He was arrested at the scene and taken to Navan Garda station where he was later released. Investigations are ongoing.

Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene and the road remains closed. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N51 between Navan and Slane from 12.30pm to 1.15pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.