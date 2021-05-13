Man and woman killed in house fire in south Co Roscommon

Two people have died in a house fire in south Co Roscommon.

A man and a woman, both believed to be in their 50s, died in the blaze in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire at the house near Rooty Cross, about 13km east of Ballinasloe, was noticed at about 2am. Fire services from Ballinasloe and Athlone attended the scene.

The bodies of the man and woman have been removed from the scene.

The house has been sealed off and gardaí from Ballinasloe and Roscommon stations have appealed for witnesses to come forward.