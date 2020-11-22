Man and woman hospitalised after aggravated burglary in Dublin

Two people were hospitalised after an aggravated burglary in Dublin 8 on Saturday night.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses in relation to the burglary, which occurred at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday in Merton Park.

During the incident, two armed males entered a house in Merton Park and assaulted the occupants, before leaving the scene in a white van. A man and woman were taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the burglary.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses who were in the vicinity of Merton Park between 11.15pm and 11.45pm on the night in question. They are also keen to speak to anyone with relevant dashcam footage and who may have seen a small white Ford Transit Connect van, partial registration 06D, with a roof rack in the Dublin 8 area between 10.30pm on Saturday and midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.