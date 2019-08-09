Man and woman charged after girl (9) found with serious injuries in Dublin house

A man and woman are due in court in Dublin this morning after a nine-year-old girl was found in a house with serious injuries.

A Garda statement said the incident in the house in Rush in north Co Dublin happened on July 2nd.

It said the man and woman were in their 30s and were due before Dublin Distric Court on Friday morning. They are being charged in connection with what gardaí described as “an ongoing Garda investigation”

The two were arrested on Wednesday and detained for under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in north Dublin Garda stations.

It is understood that the girl remains in hospital this week following the incident last month.