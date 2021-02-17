Man and woman arrested in connection with juvenile murder in Drogheda

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a juvenile in Drogheda, Co Louth in January 2020.

Their arrest brings to seven the total number of people held during the investigation into the juvenile’s death.

Both the man and woman were arrested in Drogheda and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The man has been detained at Drogheda Garda station and the woman is being held at Balbriggan Garda station.