Man and woman arrested in connection with assault in Co Limerick
Man in his 40s sustained head injuries in incident on Friday evening in Thomondgate
A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested a short time after the incident and are being detained
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an assault in Co Limerick.
The incident occurred at about 6.30pm on Friday in Thomondgate.
A man in his 40s sustained head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested a short time later and are being detained at Henry Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. – PA