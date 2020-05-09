Man and woman arrested in connection with assault in Co Limerick

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an assault in Co Limerick.

The incident occurred at about 6.30pm on Friday in Thomondgate.

A man in his 40s sustained head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested a short time later and are being detained at Henry Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. – PA