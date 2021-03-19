Man and woman arrested after Government building covered in red graffiti

A man in his 20s and a woman in her late teens have been arrested after the entrance to the Department of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters at Iveagh House was covered in graffiti on Friday afternoon.

Contractors were called to the department’s offices in central Dublin on Friday, after red graffiti brandishing the statement “no more empty promises” was painted across the building’s front facade.

The Extinction Rebellion Cork group claimed responsibility for the act in a live-stream video posted on Facebook, which shows a woman spray-painting the building.

The young man, who also features at the start of the video in Stephen’s Green and films the incident, tells viewers “this is a non-violent direct action” and that “previous actions such as lobbying TDs, emails and protests have failed”

“We’ve had enough and we need to step up the game,” he says.

“Today is the international Fridays for Future global strike day and the theme is no more empty promises,” says the man while filming. “We’re fed up of Government making climate targets and doing nothing about it. We’ve had words and words and words for more than 40 years. Enough is enough.”

The 10-minute video shows the young woman spray-painting and throwing buckets of paint at the building before being approached by two men who tell her to stop. The woman also pasted posters to the front columns of the building with the message “no more empty promises”.

In a Facebook post, Extinction Rebellion Cork wrote: “I am targeting the Department of Foreign Affairs because the climate crisis is a global issue, which we need to come together to solve. Ireland is on the UN Security Council. We have an opportunity to be leaders in climate action and justice.

“Our Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Ireland would be a voice for young people, women and the least-developed countries. How is that anything more than empty promises given the actions of our Government?”

Gardaí confirmed a man and woman had been arrested for “an act of criminal damage” on St Stephen’s Green and that both were currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kevin Street Garda station.

The Department of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a request for comment on the incident.