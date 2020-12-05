Man and woman arrested after gardaí find €53,000 worth of drugs

A man and woman have been arrested after gardai discovered €53,000 worth of drugs at a property in Dublin.

Gardaí searched the house in the Ringsend area as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting drugs distribution networks.

Gardai, Revenue Customs Service and the divisional drugs unit discovered illegal drugs, including diazepam pills, valued at €47,000 and cannabis worth €6,000 on Friday.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man and woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and are currently detained at Irishtown garda station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.–PA