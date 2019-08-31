Man aged in late 70s dies in Co Waterford house fire

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his late 70s following a house fire in Co Waterford on Saturday morning.

Gardaí attended the house fire at Balleytruckle Court in Waterford city shortly before 5am. The fire was brought under control by local fire services.

The body of a man in his late 70s was removed from the house and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said foul play is not suspected at this time.

“We are satisfied that there is nothing suspicious about this fire and that it started accidentally – it’s a just a very sad tragedy for this poor elderly man,” said a Garda source.

The man lived alone at the house which is located in a sheltered housing complex in a quiet cul-de sac off Ballytruckle Rd but gardai will not be releasing his name until all next of kin are notified.