Man accused of storing gun used to kill Lyra McKee denies charge

A man accused of being a “quartermaster” who stored the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee has appeared in court to deny firearms offences.

Ms McKee (29) died after she was shot whilst observing riots in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th, 2019.

Niall Sheerin, from Tyrconnell Street in Derry, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink on Wednesday morning.

The 28-year old confirmed his name and was then charged with two firearms offences.

He was charged with possessing firearms and ammunition - namely a .22 calibre Hammerli self-loading pistol, magazine and a quantity of .22 calibre cartridges - with intent to endanger life on dates between September 22nd, 2018 and June 6th, 2020.

He was also charged with possessing the same items between the same dates in suspicious circumstances, and entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to both offences.

Defence barrister Joe Brolly told Judge Stephen Fowler QC it was alleged his client was “a quartermaster who stored and cared for the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee.” However, he said the case against Sheeran was “circumstantial”.

No trial date was set during today’s arraignment hearing, but Judge Fowler said he would review the case on June 23rd.

Mr Brolly asked that his client be granted continuing bail as there have been “no problems with that bail”. This was granted by Judge Fowler after no objections were raised by the Crown.