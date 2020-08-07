Man accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan unfit to attend court

The investigation into the murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan is progressing as speedily as possible, a court has been told.

Sgt Mark Mahon told judge Deirdre Gearty at Harristown District Court on Friday that reports were being prepared and the book of evidence was being compiled as quickly as possible.

He was responding to a query from a solicitor for Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, who is charged with the murder of Det Garda Horkan in Castlerea on June 17th.

The 43-year old was due to appear before the court by video link.

However, defence solicitor Marina Moran, of Gearoid Geraghty & Company, said the defendant was still receiving treatment at the Central Mental Hospital.

It is the fourth time Mr Silver has been deemed unfit to appear by video link at Harristown District Court.

Sgt Mahon said the investigation was proceeding and was “very active at the moment”, with reports being awaited.

“The book of evidence is being compiled as speedily as possible,” he said.

The judge remanded Mr Silver in custody for two weeks to appear before Harristown District Court on August 21st .