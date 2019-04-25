Man (86) in court accused of beating 84-year-old partner

A man in his 80s has appeared in court charged with beating his 84-year-old partner, who is suffering from cancer.

A prosecutor told Newtownards Magistrates Court in Co Down on Thursday that the “full file” on Fedor Harvey Stewart (86) “hasn’t been received yet but papers are expected by May 10th”.

Mr Stewart, formerly from Old Belfast Road, Bangor but bailed to live at Church Lane in Donaghadee, faces charges of inflicting actual bodily harm and attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle the alleged victim.

When he was initially charged last month, the court heard claims that he subjected his partner to a two hour beating after she asked to hold his hand.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court Mr Stewart went to his GP, telling the doctor how he had “continually punched the woman in an attack that lasted over two hours”. The police were alerted and when they went to the complainant’s home, they saw the woman had “significant injuries including severe bruising to her face”.

“He disclosed on Tuesday that she had asked to hold his hand which he responded to by repeatedly punching her in the face,” said the lawyer. “While in the police car he said to officers ‘I agree with you, I did it. Look at my fists — they are damaged — it was me, I did it’. If she had not annoyed me I wouldn’t have had to discolour her face.”

Police opposed Mr Stewart being released on bail last month as they were concerned for the welfare of the injured party in the case. A PSNI officer said Mr Stewart had “shown very little remorse” and that police “have very serious concerns that this behaviour has been going on for years although this is the first report of it”.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer remanded the accused on continuing bail to May 23rd.