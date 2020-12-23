Man (80) killed in Co Cork road crash

An 80-year-old man has been killed in a road crash in Co Cork.

The single vehicle incident occurred on the L4704 from Durrus to Kilcrohane, in the townland of Ahakista, Bantry just before 6pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí attended the scene where the vehicle was found in a ditch and the driver was removed to the Mortuary in Cork University Hospital. A postmortem will follow.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by forensic collision investigators will take place on Thursday morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for any road users who may have dash-cam footage recorded while travelling in the area to make it available.

They can contact Bantry Garda station at 027 20860 or any other Garda station.