Man (74) dies after 'domestic dispute' in house in Clondalkin

Gardaí are investigating the death of an elderly man in west Dublin, who was found with serious injuries at a house on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to a home in Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin at 8:45pm, where the man (74) was treated for his injuries.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

A Garda spokesman said “it is believed that there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house.”

A postmortem examination will take place on Sunday. The scene has been closed off and a detailed examination will take place on Saturday morning by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Ronanstown Garda station are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward and contact the station at 01 6667700.