Man (70s) dies following apparent stabbing in Dublin

A man has died following an apparent stabbing incident in Dublin on Saturday morning.

Gardaí responded to reports of an assault outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Dublin 15 at about 5.55am.

A man in his 70s was fatally injured following an altercation during which he received apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to gardaí.

A man in his 40s was arrested after barricading himself into a house nearby. The man is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Blanchardstown (01 666 7000) or the Garda confidential line on (1800 666 111).