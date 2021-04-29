Man (70s) dies after suffering ‘severe wounds’ in Dublin sheltered housing complex

Gardaí in Dublin are expected to begin a murder inquiry after a man was found dead with severe wounds in the south inner city on Thursday.

The man, who is believed to be in his early 70s and is of Asian descent, was discovered by a care worker in his flat in Robinson Court.

The complex, which is just off Cork Street, provides sheltered accommodation for older people.

It is understood that there is evidence indicating the man was violently assaulted with a weapon prior to his death. There was extensive bloodstaining at the scene, sources said. A postmortem is to be carried out as part of the investigation, which is being led by officers from Kevin Street station.

The Garda Technical Bureau was carrying out an examination of the flat on Thursday afternoon.

“The body of the man, aged in his 70s, remains at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified,” a Garda spokesman said in a statement.

Robinson Court was the scene of another violent killing in 2016, when Anthony Rogers, a 61-year-old wheelchair user was stabbed to death at his home in the complex.

Charges against a 40-year-old man on trial for Mr Rogers’ murder were dropped on Thursday afternoon following legal argument.

The body of Vincent Plunkett (80) was discovered in his flat in Robinson Court by a home help worker in 2006.

He had suffered severe knife injuries to his throat. A man was later charged with Mr Plunkett’s murder but died before standing trial.