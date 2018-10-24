Man (68) killed at Cork farmhouse phoned his friend after shooting

A man has been shot dead at a farm outside Macroom Co Cork.

Gardaí have begun an investigation following the killing of the 68-year-old at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

The man managed to ring a friend following the shooting and when the friend arrived at the scene, he found the man seriously injured and he immediately contacted the emergency services.

It’s believed that the man died at the scene at Curraheen, Raleigh about four kilometres south west of Macroom and gardaí immediately requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office.

Gardaí also requested the services of the Garda Technical Bureau from Dublin and the man’s body remained at the farmhouse on Wednesday and the scene remained preserved pending their arrival.

The deceased, a separated father of one, worked as an agricultural contractor and hackney operator in the Macroom area and lived on Castle Street in the town centre with his elderly mother.

It is understood that the shooting took place on a farm belonging to a local family and gardaí have yet to approach the family to establish what exactly happened that led to the man’s death.

Gardaí have requested the services of the Regional Support Unit and they are on scene in support of local officers who are concerned that a firearm was discharged but has not been recovered to date.

Gardaí are investigating whether the shooting may be linked to the man’s work as an agricultural contractor and the disposal of building material at a landfill site in the area.

Locals in Macroom on Wednesday morning expressed their shock at the shooting, describing the dead man as “well known and hardworking to the point of being a workaholic” providing agricultural contracting services.