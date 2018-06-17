Man (67) killed in suspected ‘hit and run’ in Co Cork

Gardaí are investigating a suspected hit and run in Liscarroll, Co Cork after the body of a pensioner was found on the road near his home on Sunday morning.

It is understood the 67-year-old man was hit by a car late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

His body was found on the road from Castlecor to John’s Bridge at Ballybane in Liscarroll. Gardaí said his injuries were consistent with being a hit and run.

On Sunday, the road was closed off and forensic investigators attended at the scene. Gardaí in Mallow are investigating the matter.

The office of the State Pathologist has been contacted.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea described the incident as an “awful tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are of course with the family of the deceased.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.