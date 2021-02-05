Man (63) arrested after woman’s body found in north Cork

Gardaí have arrested a 63-year-old man for questioning about the death of a woman whose body was found in a burning car in a forest in north Cork on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí arrested the man wafter he was discharged from Cork University Hospital on Friday afternoon and brought him to Fermoy Garda station for questioning about the death of 72-year-old Mary O’Keeffe.

The man – who is from Ardpatrick in Co Limerick – was arrested under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

The body of Ms O’Keeffe, a mother of three adults sons, from Dromahane near Mallow in north Cork was found in the man’s burning four-wheel drive in a forest park near Doneraile.

Ms O’Keeffe’s remains were brought to CUH on Friday morning for a postmortem by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster which gardaí say will determine their line of investigation.