Man (62) to be charged with murder of woman found in burning car

A 62 year-old man in due to appear in court on Sunday to be charged with the murder of a woman (72) whose body was found in a burning car in a forest in north Cork earlier this week.

Gardaí in Fermoy received directions from Director of Public Prosecutions late on Saturday night to charge the man with the murder of mother of three, Mary O’Keeffe from Dromahane near Mallow.

The man, who is from Ardpatrick in Co Limerick, was charged at Fermoy Garda station at 11.30pm on Saturday night with the murder of Ms O’Keeffe at Dromdeer, Doneraile on February 4th.

The man is due to appear before a special court sitting of Fermoy at 11am on Sunday morning when he will be formally charged with the killing of Ms O’Keeffe.

The man had been arrested by gardaí at about 4pm on Friday .

Gardaí had been alerted after a passerby reported seeing a car on fire in a Coillte forest at Dromdeer, some 5km from Doneraile.

The firefighters from the Mallow unit of the Cork County Fire Service managed to extinguish the fire but it was clear that the woman was deceased and the scene and car were preserved by gardaí.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a preliminary examination of the body of the woman in the badly damaged Dacia Duster.

The body of the woman, named locally as Ms O’Keeffe, was later removed to Cork University Hospital where Dr Bolster carried out a postmortem examination on Friday afternoon.Gardahí ave not released Dr Bolster’s findings at postmortem for operational reasons .

A native of Lombardstown, Ms O’Keeffe lived on her own in Dromahane and worked as cook with the Mallow Sheltered Care project, cooking for around 20 residents in the centre in Sunnyhill.

Ms O’Keeffe, who was widowed many years ago when her husband, Donal O’Keeffe died, is survived by her three sons, Ger and twins, Christie and Donal who are all believed to be in their 40s.

Ms O’Keeffe’s remains have not yet been released to her family but it is expected that a family funeral will take place in Dromahane over the coming days in keeping with Covid-19 guidelines.