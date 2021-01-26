Man (61) charged with murder of woman in Belfast

A man has been charged with the murder of a 60-year-old woman at her home in south Belfast last August.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called to the property on Windermere Road, in the Four Winds area after receiving a report of a suspicious death on August 16th.

On Tuesday night, the PSNI said an unnamed 61-year-old man had been charged and was due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

At the time of the woman’s death local Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Carlin said the news had stunned the local community.

“This is a quiet, family-orientated neighbourhood . . . Everyone is heartbroken that this could happen in our area and my thoughts are with the woman and her family,” he said.