Man (60s) seriously injured during burglary in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured at his home in Co Kildare during an aggravated burglary on Saturday evening.

According to a Garda spokeswoman, two males entered the property in the Duneany area of Monasterevin and assaulted the owner of the house.

The owner, a man aged in his 60s, is receiving treatment in Naas General Hospital for serious injuries.

A number of items were taken from the property and Gardaí believe the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas of Monasterevin between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday to contact them.

Anyone in the wider community of Monasterevin who may have noticed unusual activity in the area is also asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045-527730, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.