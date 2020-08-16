Man (60s) arrested following ‘sudden death’ of woman in Belfast

A man in his 60s has been arrested following the “sudden death” of a woman in south Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Detectives from the PSNI’s serious crime branch attended a house in Windermere Road, in the Four Winds area of Belfast City.

Police said that the woman died on Sunday evening.

One man in his 60s has been arrested and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

A PSNI spokesman said there were no further details at this stage.