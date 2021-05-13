Man (60s) arrested after cannabis valued at €230,000 seized in Limerick

A man in his 60s has been arrested in relation to the seizure of €230,000 worth of cannabis in Limerick city on Thursday.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the Castletroy area shortly before 12.30am. During the course of the search they discovered an estimate €200,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

The driver was arrested at the scene and was brought to Henry Street Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation, gardaí carried out a number of follow-up searches in Limerick city. During the course of one search at a house on Hyde Road, a further €30,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized. No further arrests were made. The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.