Man (58) shot dead at rural Co Cork farmhouse

A man has been shot dead at a farm outside Macroom Co Cork.

Gardaí in Co Cork have begun an investigation following the killing of the 58-year-old at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

The man managed to ring a friend following the shooting and when the friend arrived at the scene, he found the man seriously injured and he immediately contacted the emergency services.

It’s believed that the man died at the scene at Raleigh about three miles south west of Macroom and gardaí immediately requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

Gardaí also requested the services of the Garda Technical Bureau from Dublin and the man’s body remains at the farmhouse and the scene remains preserved pending their arrival.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered to date but gardaí are investigation whether the shooting may be linked to a local dispute.