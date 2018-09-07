Man (55) dies after collision near Letterkenny, Co Donegal

A man has died after two vehicles collided in Co Donegal.

The 55-year-old was driving a Toyota Hilux pickup which was involved in a collision with a Mazda car at Dooballagh, Letterkenny, at about 7.45pm on Thursday. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital, where he died on Friday.

A female passenger travelling in the Mazda was also taken to the hospital but gardaí said she suffered less serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, ran from the scene and was subsequently arrested, gardaí said.

He was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda station. He is due to appear before Sligo District Court on Saturday charged in relation to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.