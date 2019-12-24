Man (55) arrested after knife attack leaves woman in critical condition

Gardaí in Cork have begun questioning a man (55) about a knife attack on a family in the city last night which has left a woman (47) in a critical condition in hospital.

The man, from the Mayfield area, was arrested by gardaí, backed up by armed members of the Regional Support Unit, in the Silversprings area of the city’s northside shortly after 11pm last night.

The arrest followed a major Garda search operation after a man gained entry to a house on the Middle Glanmire Road in Montenotte where he attacked the woman and three other members of her family.

The woman received a stab wound to the chest while another woman (26) received a stab wound to the upper body and a boy (10) received a stab wound to the chest.

A third woman (18) who was also in the house at the time received minor injuries and all four were treated at the scene by HSE paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood the 47 year-old woman’s deteriorated over night and she is now in a critical condition, while the 26 year-old woman and the boy received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 26 year-old woman and boy are continuing to receive treatment at CUH and gardaí hope to be given permission by doctors to speak to them later. The 18-year-old woman has been discharged.

It is believed that the man is known to the family and was admitted to the house last night by a family member as gardaí found no traces of forced entry to the property which is a semi-detached bungalow.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours. The man is being held at Mayfield Garda station for questioning.

Meanwhile gardaí cordoned off the house last night and Garda technical experts are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene but it is understood that gardaí have yet to recover the knife used in the attack.