Man (53) held as gardaí seize €110,000 in cash in north Dublin

A man in his 50 has been arrested in relation to the seizure of around €110,000 in cash and a vehicle in Coolock, north Dublin on Friday.

The search was undertaken by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Garda Dog Unit as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime.

A man (53) was arrested and is currently being detained on suspicion of involvement in the activities of a criminal organisation to facilitate money laundering of the proceeds of drug trafficking.

He was being held on Saturday night at Coolock Garda station and can be detained for up to seven days.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime within An Garda Síochána, said it continued to pursue organised crime groups that supplied illicit drugs within communities.

“We again today have made a significant impact as we attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing suspected proceeds of their criminal activity and the drugs they sell,” he said on Saturday.

“In this week alone, we have seized drugs to of a value of about €1million and cash to a value of over €230,000, while also making arrests resulting in six suspects being charged with serious criminal offences associated with organised and serious crime, all of which helps prevent further damage being inflicted within our communities.”