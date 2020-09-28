Man (50s) killed in single vehicle crash in north Co Dublin

A man in his 50s has been killed in a single vehicle crash on the M1 motorway, in north Co Dublin, on Monday afternoon.

The driver was the sole occupant of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van had been driving northbound on the motorway between the Swords and Donabate junctions, when the crash occurred at approximately 12:45pm.

The stretch of road remains closed to allow for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, who are seeking to establish what may have caused the van to crash.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.