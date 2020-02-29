Man (50s) arrested following ammunition seizure in Dublin

A man (50s) has been arrested following the search and seizure of ammmunitino in a house in Coolock in Dublin on Friday night.

Gardaí obtained a Section 29 warrant under Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and executed it at about 11pm on Friday night.

Ammunition was seized during the search of the house in Collock Village and tge man (early 50s) was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ballymun Garda station.