Man (50s) arrested as part of investigation into 200 fraudulent insurance claims

A man in his late fifties has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent insurance claims.

It is alleged that approximately 200 insurance claims were made, using false identities and false utility bills, supported by false medical certificates.

The arrest made on Friday morning by gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is part of Operation Fraction.

The man, who is being detained at a north Dublin Garda station, was arrested for offences contrary to Section 6 and 26 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

More to follow...