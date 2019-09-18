Man (50) found on side of road in Cavan following serious assault

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a serious assault on a 50-year-old man in Co Fermanagh on Tuesday night, who they believe was abducted from his home and later left on the side of the road.

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said the PSNI understand the man was taken from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm and was seriously assaulted before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

The man was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

“This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána, ” said Det Stevenson.

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage and at this time, I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Cavan areas to contact us or our Gardaí colleagues.”

Anyone with any information that may assist the PSNI with their inquiries should contact them with the reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.

Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.