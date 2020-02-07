Man (46) dies after being assaulted in Kilkenny on Thursday

A 46-year-old man who was violently assaulted in the early hours of Thursday morning at a house in Kilkenny has died.

Gardaí say the assault occurred at a premises on the Castlecomer Road in the city at about 4am. The man received medical attention at St Luke’s Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm on Thursday night.

A postmortem is due to take place in Dublin on Friday.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in connection with the incident. The woman was released without charge on Thursday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.