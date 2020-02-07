Man (46) dies after being assaulted in Kilkenny on Thursday
Man in his 30s remains in custody in connection with incident on Castlecomer Road
Gardaí are being assisted by the National Technical Bureau
A 46-year-old man who was violently assaulted in the early hours of Thursday morning at a house in Kilkenny has died.
Gardaí say the assault occurred at a premises on the Castlecomer Road in the city at about 4am. The man received medical attention at St Luke’s Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly before 11pm on Thursday night.
A postmortem is due to take place in Dublin on Friday.
A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in connection with the incident. The woman was released without charge on Thursday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The man remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.