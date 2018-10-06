Man (45) shot dead in Dublin ‘local drugs feud’

A man shot dead in Dublin last night was involved in a localised criminal feud and gardaí believe his murder represents an escalation in that dispute.

The victim (45), who is from the Ballymun area of north Dublin where he was shot, was not a major criminal figure.

He was known to the Garda for minor crime but not for more serious for-profit or gangland offending.

Gardaí have spoken to family members and associates of the dead man in a bid to establish a motive for the killing. But detectives already have a number of lines of inquiry, all linked to the crime scene in Ballymun.

The victim was shot dead outside a row of houses at Popintree Crescent at about 11.15pm on Friday.

The alarm was raised immediately, with gardaí and paramedics attending the scene. When they arrived they found the victim bleeding heavily.

However, while paramedics administered emergency treatment to him, their efforts were unable to save him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was left in situ pending the arrival of a pathologist.

A cordon was erected around the crime scene and the victim’s body, which was covered, remained there overnight.

A pathologist was due to carry out a preliminary examination of the remains at the scene before they were removed to the City Morgue, Marino, north Dublin, for a full postmortem.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau were expected to continue carrying out a forensic examination at the scene for the remainder of Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

The shooting dead of the victim comes at a time in Dublin city when the Garda is continuing a major operation to quell the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

That operation has been very successful to date and it has also resulted in a reduction in fatal shootings generally across the capital.

Gardaí believe many other crime gangs have been dissuaded from carrying out gun attacks by the major investigation into the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

One element of that inquiry has involved armed checkpoints across the city aimed at catching crime gangs as they transport guns around in preparation for gun attacks.

Garda sources said last night’s murder in Ballymun was now the subject of a large scale murder inquiry.

However, they said while the killing did not appear to be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud or a second significant feud involved a number of criminals based in Ballymun, the murder investigation had only just begun.

If a link to the Ballymun feud was established, that would be a cause for concern for local gardaí.

In August, 2017, two people were killed in a gun attack in Ballymun and two others were wounded but survived.

Mother-of-six Antoinette Corbally (48), and Clinton Shannon, a 30-year-old Dubliner, were killed in the attack.

They were shot dead outside the Corbally family Ballymun home in an attack intended for Ms Corbally’s brother Derek “Bottler” Devoy (38). He escaped uninjured.

Gardai also believe the murder of Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux (27) last January in Dublin’s inner city is linked to the feud involving some of the criminals from Ballymun.

The Ballymun-based faction it at odds with a criminal faction from the inner city linked to the Hutch faction.

Just days before Molyneux’s shooting dead a convicted armed robber from north inner city Dublin was wounded in a shooting outside a boxing tournament at the National Stadium on South Circular Road. Gardai believe that attack was linked to the Ballymun feud.

Popintree Park and Popintree Crescent remained sealed off on Saturday after last night’s fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West Noel Rock has condemned the shooting. “Once again, the community in Ballymun has woken up to news of a shooting. This is becoming all too frequent an occurrence. Unfortunately on this occasion it has resulted in a fatality. It’s quite clear we need an increased police presence in this area,” Mr Rock said.

“I’ve met with everybody possible and hammered home the case for more resources. The reality is that our area needs intervention and assistance from the top level and has for a while now.

“In relation to last night’s incident, I would urge anybody with information to speak with An Garda Siochana in confidence.”