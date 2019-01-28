Man (45) dies after ‘barbaric’ assault in east Belfast

A man has died following what has been described as a “barbaric” attack in east Belfast.

The 45-year-old was seriously assaulted in Cluan Place on Sunday night.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) serious crime branch launched a murder investigation.

DUP Belfast city councillor George Dorrian tweeted: “Horrific attack at Cluan Place.”

He added: “Horrible to think this should happen anywhere and no reason could ever justify what has happened in east Belfast.”

He said the victim was well-known and popular.

Mr Dorrian told the BBC: “It has been barbaric and the level of violence, the level that was used, was a disgrace.”

He added: “The focus at the minute has just been the level of violence, the level of what has occurred here, people just could not believe the sort of violence that was used upon this man.”

Detectives appealed for anyone with information who was in the area of Cluan Place, Albertbridge Road or Templemore Avenue between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday night to make contact. - PA