Man (42) charged with allegedly money-laundering €1.95m

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with an international money-laundering investigation valued at €1.95 million.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau charged the man with alleged offences relating to a total of nine international transfers, with a combined total of approximately €1.95 million that were received into four separate bank accounts controlled by the suspect at various Irish financial institutions, between May 2014 and November 2015.

A Garda spokeswoman said the man would appear before the Courts of Criminal Justic at 10.30am on Tuesday charged in relation to the investigation.