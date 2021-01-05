Man (40s) to appear in court in connection with Dublin car-jacking

A man in his 40s is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Tuesday morning in connection with a car-jacking incident in Dublin on Monday.

At approximately 10.30am on Monday, the alarm was raised when a woman in her 40s was approached on the forecourt of a garage in East Wall in Dublin by a man.

It is understood the man threatened the woman at knife point and demanded her car keys before driving off in her car.

The car was intercepted a short time later on the N3 following a managed containment operation involving local gardaí, the armed support unit (ASU) and roads policing units.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Tuesday morning, charged in connection with the case.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.