Man (40s) shot in Lucan after his car was rammed by attackers

A man has been shot and seriously injured in the Republic’s latest gangland style attack.

The victim has survived the shooting but has been described as gravely ill by sources.

The injured man, who is known to gardaí, appears to have been targeted in a pre-planned attack.

He was in his car at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, west Dublin, at 1.50pm when his vehicle was rammed by the occupants of a van.

A gunman then opened fire on the victim, discharging a number of shots of wounding the targeting man several times.

The victim, who is in his early 40s and is from west Dublin, was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Gardai said an investigation was underway and the road where the attacked occurred was closed in advance of a crime scene investigation.

The attackers fled the scene and were out of the locality before emergency services arrived.