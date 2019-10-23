Man (40) arrested over gangland-style shooting in Lucan

Gardaí in Lucan have arrested a man in connection with a gangland-style shooting that took place in the west Dublin suburb last month.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and is currently being detained for questioning at Lucan Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 .

The shooting took place in the afternoon on September 4th at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was in his car when a gunman opened fire, shooting him a number of times through the front windscreen. The man fled to a nearby house where he collapsed from his injuries.

His car was located by the green in the middle of the housing estate, a few metres away from the entrance of a neighbouring park. The car had been rammed from behind by a van before the gunman opened fire.

The van, a Volkswagen Caddy, was later found burnt out in Elm Way, an estate half a kilometre away from where the shooting took place

The victim of the shooting was known to gardaí and appears to have been targeted in a pre-planned attack.