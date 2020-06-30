Man (38) charged over ‘€500,000’ cash seizure

A man (38)has been charged in connection with a cash seizure of around €500,000 during an investigation into drugs trafficking and money laundering.

The man was detained in Navan Garda Station. After he was charged, he appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched five premises in Co Cavan and on the northside of Dublin and seized cash t estimated to be “not less than €500,000”.

The searches were targeting an group suspected of being involved in large-scale drugs trafficking and money laundering.