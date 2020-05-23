Man (35) remanded on bail after drugs seizure in Mallow

A 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of cocaine following a search by gardaí at a checkpoint in Mallow, Co Cork earlier this week.

Stephen Murphy was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday after gardaí seized €2,000 worth of cocaine on Thursday.

Mr Murphy was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Mitchelstown Road, Mallow, on May 21st.

Insp Pat Murphy told the court that gardaí had no objection to Mr Murphy, a native of Passage West in Co Cork, getting bail once certain conditions were met.

Det Garda Liam Finn outlined the conditions sought by gardaí, including that Mr Murphy resides with his uncle at Ardmore Estate, Passage West.

He said gardaí were asking Mr Murphy to abide by an 11pm to 7am curfew when staying at the address, and that he sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at Anglesea Street Garda station in Cork city.

They were also asking him to provide a mobile phone number that he could be contacted on at all times.

Judge Colm Roberts warned Mr Murphy that if gardaí were unable to contact him on his mobile he risked losing bail and being taken in custody.

Det Garda Finn said Mr Murphy should have no contact directly or indirectly with Keith O’Donovan (47) of Gurranebraher, Cork city, and he should not leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documents to do so.

Judge Roberts made it a condition of Mr Murphy’s bail that he would not commit any offence while on remand.

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan said his client was willing to abide by all the conditions sought by gardaí, including being contactable at all times.

Insp Murphy said gardaí were seeking a month-long remand and Judge Roberts remanded Mr Murphy on his own bond to appear again on June 17th.

A 47-year-old man detained by gardaí at the same checkpoint in Mallow on May 22nd remains in Garda custody after his arrest for suspected drug trafficking.