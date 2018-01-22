Man (35) in critical condition after Monaghan assault

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with a serious head injury in Co Monaghan on Saturday night.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating the serious assault which happened on Main Street in the town at 11.30pm on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and subsequently removed to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An incident room has been set up at Carrickmacross Garda Station and gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 042-969 0190.