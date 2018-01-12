Man (35) found dead in Dalkey may have fallen onto fence

The body of a man has been discovered following what is thought to have been an accident in Dalkey, south Dublin.

The body of the 35-year-old was found with visible injuries in a laneway leading to an apartment block just off Convent Road in the village at around 8.30am on Friday.

Initial reports indicated that the incident may have been violent in nature as he had a wound to his abdomen.

However, it now appears that the man may have died after becoming impaled on a fence dividing the laneway from a car park.

It is thought the body may have been there since last night but was only discovered by a passerby this morning.

The man is believed to be from the locality, and was employed in a supermarket near the scene of the incident.

The body is still at the scene, which remains sealed off for an ongoing Garda technical investigation.

Gardaí are yet to confirm a cause of death, but sources say it is unlikely to have been caused by a stabbing given the nature of injuries sustained.

Formal confirmation will only be given after a post-mortem examination due to take place later today.

Gardaí investigating the man’s death are waiting for a pathologist to arrive for a preliminary examination of the body.

Once that examination has been completed, the body will be removed for a full postmortem.

The outcome of that examination will determine the nature of the wound.

The postmortem results will also determine the direction of the Garda investigation.

A Garda statement said gardaí in Dun Laoghaire were carrying out the investigation and confirmed the remains were those of a man.

“The body was discovered at approximately 8.30am in a lane way that leads to an Apartment block just off Convent road in Dalkey,” the Garda statement said.

“The body remains at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a Technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may been in the laneway last night or early this morning, to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda station on (01) 6665000.