Man (34) shot a number of times in Drogheda

A 34-year-old man was shot several times at a halting site in Drogheda, Co Louth in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man received a number of gunshot wounds in an incident on Cement Road in Drogheda about 12.15am.

He taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital and his condition is described as stable. There was no one else injured in the shooting.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination, and an incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda station.

Supt Andrew Watters, from Drogheda Garda station, appealed for any witnesses or any person with information on the incident to contact the incident room in Drogheda on 041 - 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

“We are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am last night to come forward,” said Supt Watters.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.