Man (34) shot a number of times at Louth halting site

Garda investigating the attempted murder of a man in the Republic’s latest gun attack are examining whether the victim had links to organised crime as a possible motive.

The victim, a 34-year-old from Drogheda, sustained multiple gunshot wounds during an attack by a gunman at a halting site on Cement Road in Drogheda just after midnight on Thursday.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics treated the wounded man at the scene.

His condition was stabilised before he was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital. His condition there was described as stable.

There was no one else injured in the shooting.

Detectives are also trying to establish if the Co Louth man was targeted as part of a more localised, or personal, dispute.

Along with his associates, the injured man has been involved in a long-running dispute with a gang based in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin.

Immediately after gardaí arrived on the scene, the area was sealed off and preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda station.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau were on Thursday examining the crime scene.

And a number of other people who were on the halting site at the time of the shooting have been spoken to by gardaí as potential witnesses.

Supt Andrew Watters of Drogheda Garda station appealed for any witnesses or any person with information on the incident to contact the incident room in Drogheda on 041 - 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

“We are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am last night to come forward,” said Supt Watters.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.