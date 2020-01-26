Man (33) dies following suspected stabbing in Co Wexford

A man (33) has died after a suspected stabbing incident at a house in Co Wexford in the early hours of Sunday.

Shortly before 2am, gardaí were called to a house at Ramsgate Village in Gorey, where they discovered a man with apparent stab wounds in the front garden.

The man was treated at the scene by gardaí and emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gorey Garda station.

The man’s body remains at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

An incident room has been established and Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Gorey Garda station (053-9430690) or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111).