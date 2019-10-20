Man (31) arrested after teenage boy stabbed in Belfast

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Belfast on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man was arrested on Sunday morning by police in north Belfast who were investigating a stabbing incident in the Spamount Street area on Saturday October 19th.

Officers were attending the scene following reports of groups of youths fighting in the North Queen Street area. A later report was then received at around 9.45pm that a teenage boy had been stabbed.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he remains, to be treated for his injuries which are described as serious but not life threatening.

The arrested man is in police custody assisting with enquiries. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Detectives have asked anyone with any information about the disorder in the area or the stabbing incident to contact them at Musgrave police station on 101 quoting reference number 1810 19/10/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.