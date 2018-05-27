Man (30s) killed in Mullingar car crash

A man has been killed and six others injured in a serious traffic collision near Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Three cars were involved in the collision on the N4 dual carriageway, shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late 30s, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. Six other people were also injured in the crash and were taken by emergency services to Mullingar hospital and Tullamore hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The traffic collision occurred on the eastbound lane of the dual carriageway, between the Mullingar East and The Downs junctions. The body of the deceased man was taken to Mullingar hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

On Sunday, garda collision investigators were examining the scene of the crash, to piece together what may have led to the collision. Traffic diversions were in place throughout the day.

Gardaí are appealing for any motorists or members of the public who witnessed the traffic collision, or who may have other relevant information, to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000.